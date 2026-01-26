Burglary Investigation Prompts Call for Public Help in Berthoud

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County deputies seek assistance identifying individuals tied to recent incident

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as deputies investigate a recent burglary reported in Berthoud.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators are working to identify two individuals believed to be connected to the incident. Deputies say community tips could play an important role in advancing the case and helping ensure neighborhood safety.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information related to the burglary is encouraged to contact Deputy Yount at 970-577-2002.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County by calling 970-221-6868. Law enforcement officials note that even small details can help move investigations forward.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office