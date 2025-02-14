Rock, Blues & Beats: The Best Live Music in Fort Collins This Weekend

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

There’s nothing quite like a weekend full of live music to bring people together, and Fort Collins has a fantastic lineup of performances coming up! Whether you’re looking for soulful blues, high-energy hip-hop, or intimate piano melodies, there’s a show for you. Here’s what’s happening in town this weekend:

Friday, February 14 – Fulton Lee at Aggie Theatre

Kick off your weekend with the smooth, retro sounds of Fulton Lee at the Aggie Theatre. His soulful mix of R&B and rock is the perfect way to start Valentine’s Day weekend.

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Aggie Theatre

Get Tickets Here

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Friday, February 14 – Jack Harrell at Ace Gillett’s

For those looking for a more intimate evening, Jack Harrell will be playing live piano at Ace Gillett’s. The relaxed atmosphere, craft cocktails, and classic jazz sound make this a perfect stop for a romantic night out.

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Ace Gillett’s

Get Tickets Here

Saturday, February 15 – Grieves with Horrorshow at Aggie Theatre

Hip-hop fans won’t want to miss Grieves, bringing his raw lyricism and dynamic beats to Aggie Theatre. Australian duo Horrorshow will join him, making this a night full of high-energy performances.

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Aggie Theatre

Get Tickets Here

Saturday, February 15 – Tinsley Ellis at The Armory

Blues legend Tinsley Ellis is back with his ‘Naked Truth’ tour, performing an acoustic set at The Armory. Expect a night of masterful guitar playing and storytelling from one of the genre’s greats.

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: The Armory

Get Tickets Here

Sunday, February 16 – Ronnie and The Redwoods at The Coast

Round out the weekend with Ronnie and The Redwoods at The Coast. Their laid-back yet soulful vibe makes for the perfect Sunday evening wind-down.

Time: TBD

Location: The Coast

Get Tickets Here

Support Local Music!

With such a great variety of acts coming through town, there’s no excuse to stay home. Whether you’re looking for a date night, a party, or just some good live music, Fort Collins has something for everyone this weekend. Grab your tickets, bring some friends, and support live music in our community!

Stay updated with more local events at northfortynews.com. See you at the shows!