Severance High Brings Colorful Classic to Life with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Beloved musical takes the stage Nov. 20–22, showcasing local student talent and timeless storytelling

SEVERANCE, Colo. — The Severance High School Theatre Department is inviting Northern Colorado audiences to experience the dazzling world of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with performances November 20–22 at 7 p.m., plus a special 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, November 22. The production will be held in the auditorium at Severance High School, 1200 Hidden Valley Parkway.

Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3QEqwzG or at the door.

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat retells the biblical story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis. The high-energy, family-friendly musical blends pop, rock, and calypso to create a lively, colorful retelling of Joseph’s journey—from being sold into slavery by his brothers to his rise as Egypt’s trusted dream interpreter.

The Severance High cast includes Jeremiah Johnson as Joseph, with Evelyn Lacy, Andrea Ortiz, and Kacie Laub serving as narrators, and Daryan Hull taking on the role of Pharaoh. The show also features a large ensemble supporting the lead performers, bringing the beloved story to life through song, dance, and vibrant stage design.

This production marks another milestone in the school’s growing performing arts program, offering a chance for the community to celebrate the creativity and talent of local students.

Find more local arts and culture stories at northfortynews.com.

Source — Weld RE-4 School District