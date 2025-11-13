Brush Fire Along Poudre River Trail Contained by Poudre Fire Authority

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Second-alarm response underscores ongoing wildfire risk during dry fall conditions

Poudre Fire Authority crews responded early Wednesday morning to a quarter-acre brush fire along the Poudre River Trail in Fort Collins, quickly containing the flames before they could spread into nearby vegetation or trail areas.

Brush Fire at Vine Drive and College Avenue in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Just after 5 a.m., Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) Engine 1 was dispatched to the area near Vine Drive and College Avenue for reports of a brush fire along the Poudre River Trail. Crews arrived to find a slow-moving fire in dense vegetation and a difficult-to-access section of the trail corridor.

Brush Fire at Vine Drive and College Avenue in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Due to the conditions, Engine 1 upgraded the incident to a second alarm, bringing in two additional brush units, a water tender, and a battalion chief. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire by 5:50 a.m. and remained on scene for about 30 minutes to extinguish hotspots.

Brush Fire at Vine Drive and College Avenue in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

PFA is reminding residents across Northern Colorado that, despite cooler temperatures, the dry fall weather pattern continues to elevate fire danger. Officials urge the public to use caution with anything that may spark a wildfire, especially along trail corridors and open spaces.

Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.