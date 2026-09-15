Shake, Rattle, & Roll Celebrates Classic Rock

Loveland performance revisits favorites from the ’50s and ’60s

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Northern Colorado audiences can take a musical trip back several decades Wednesday, September 16, during “50s & 60s Rock — Shake, Rattle, & Roll” at Thompson Valley High School.

The performance runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and celebrates the rock music that helped define two influential decades of American popular culture.

The evening gives classic-rock fans a chance to revisit music from the 1950s and 1960s in a live setting while adding a midweek entertainment option to Loveland’s September calendar.

The performance will be held at Thompson Valley High School in Loveland.

Source: North Forty News Events Calendar