Shake, Rattle, & Roll Celebrates Classic Rock

Loveland performance revisits favorites from the ’50s and ’60s
By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
LOVELAND, Colo. — Northern Colorado audiences can take a musical trip back several decades Wednesday, September 16, during “50s & 60s Rock — Shake, Rattle, & Roll” at Thompson Valley High School.
The performance runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and celebrates the rock music that helped define two influential decades of American popular culture.
The evening gives classic-rock fans a chance to revisit music from the 1950s and 1960s in a live setting while adding a midweek entertainment option to Loveland’s September calendar.
The performance will be held at Thompson Valley High School in Loveland.
Source: North Forty News Events Calendar
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