Dadd Gulch Fire Prompts Evacuation Warning

Quarter-acre wildfire reported south of Colorado Highway 14 in Larimer County

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning near Colorado Highway 14 west of Fort Collins prompted evacuation orders Monday afternoon before officials downgraded the affected area to a voluntary evacuation warning.

The Dadd Gulch Fire was reported along a ridge south of the Cache la Poudre River and Highway 14 in the 30000 block of CO 14 near Bellvue. The fire was estimated at approximately 0.25 acres as of Monday afternoon, according to information attributed to the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

The initial report came shortly before 2 p.m. Sept. 14. The incident was initially identified as the South Hwy 14 Fire before being renamed the Dadd Gulch Fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered during the initial response for the Salt Cabin/Forest Road 259 area north of Crown Point Road. The evacuation area included Forest Road 139A to the west, Pingree Park Road to the east and Forest Road 139 to the south.

At approximately 4:28 p.m., the mandatory evacuation was downgraded to a voluntary evacuation, according to NOCO Alert. Residents in the affected area were advised to gather essential belongings and remain prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

A Type 1 helicopter was reported working the incident Monday afternoon.

No containment percentage had been reported as of late Monday afternoon.

Residents can receive Larimer County emergency updates by texting LCEVAC to 888777 and can view current evacuation information through NOCO Alert.

The situation remains active, and fire size, evacuation status and response conditions could change as crews continue working the incident.

Source: NOCO Alert; Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests; National Interagency Fire Center; Watch Duty