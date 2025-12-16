Songwriters Take Stage at Fort Collins Armory

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Megan Burtt and Brent Cowles bring an intimate live music experience to Old Town Fort Collins on December 17.

Live music and thoughtful storytelling take center stage in Old Town Fort Collins on Wednesday, December 17, when Megan Burtt and Brent Cowles perform at the Fort Collins Armory. The 6 p.m. concert offers Northern Colorado audiences a chance to experience original songwriting in an up-close, community-focused setting.

Megan Burtt is a performing songwriter whose career has taken her across nearly every continent. Known for reflective lyrics and a warm, engaging stage presence, Burtt draws inspiration from travel, personal growth, and the long arc of creative life. She is currently working on two full-length albums simultaneously in Colorado, blending humor, longing, and lived experience into her music.

Brent Cowles joins Burtt for the evening, adding collaborative depth to the performance. Together, the artists promise a night rooted in connection, creativity, and the shared joy of live music.

The show takes place at the Fort Collins Armory, 314 E. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.

