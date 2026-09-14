Sound It Out Fundraiser Returns to Odell Brewing

Annual Fort Collins event pairs music with community support

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Music and community giving come together Tuesday, September 15, when Sound Affects Music holds its sixth annual Sound It Out fundraiser at Odell Brewing Company.

The event is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. in Fort Collins and provides an evening centered on music while supporting the organization’s work.

Now in its sixth year, the fundraiser gives Northern Colorado residents another opportunity to gather around the local music community while contributing to a cause connected to it.

Odell Brewing Company will host the event at its Fort Collins location.

Source: North Forty News Events Calendar