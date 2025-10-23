Sploinky Rave Ignites Aggie Theatre with Bass-Driven Mayhem

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

National electronic tour brings high-energy beats and immersive lights to Fort Collins on October 23

Fort Collins’ Aggie Theatre will pulse with electrifying sound this Thursday, October 23, as Sploinky Rave brings its nationwide tour to Northern Colorado. Known for its hard-hitting bass drops, dazzling light displays, and nonstop energy, this high-octane experience promises to shake the walls and keep the crowd moving late into the night.

Fans can expect top-tier DJ performances and a multisensory spectacle that blends music, visuals, and atmosphere into one unforgettable experience. The touring event has gained national attention for its immersive production and boundary-pushing sound design — and Fort Collins is ready to feel the bass.

Doors open at 9 p.m. at the Aggie Theatre, located in the heart of downtown Fort Collins. Tickets are available now through the Aggie Theatre’s website.

Find more events at calendar.northfortynews.com.