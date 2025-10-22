Livermore Fire Protection District Breaks Ground on New Station in Red Mountain Area

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New facility to improve response times and community safety across Northern Larimer County

LIVERMORE, Colo. (October 17, 2025) – The Livermore Fire Protection District (LFPD) has officially broken ground on its first new fire station in more than two decades—a significant milestone that will expand emergency response capabilities for one of Colorado’s largest rural fire protection districts.

Serving 322 square miles and 28 miles of U.S. Highway 287, LFPD’s call volume has grown dramatically in recent years alongside the region’s population. The new Red Mountain Station, located at 6382 Red Mountain Road, will enable firefighters to respond more quickly and enhance coverage across northern Larimer County and its surrounding communities.

Photo rendering of the Livermore Fire Protection District’s (LFPD) new station (Photo Courtesy Livermore Fire Protection District)

Through a renewed 100-year lease agreement with the Colorado State University Research Foundation (CSURF), the district will build a modern facility featuring five apparatus bays for fire and rescue vehicles, a small administrative office, and a community room designed for local meetings and events.

“This project represents years of planning and collaboration,” said Captain Keith Dunn, LFPD. “It’s a significant step in meeting the needs of our growing community while ensuring we can respond quickly to emergencies across a vast and diverse area.”

LFPD also provides mutual aid to neighboring jurisdictions across an additional 300 square miles of Northern Colorado, making the Red Mountain Station an essential hub for regional coordination and safety.

Community members interested in volunteering or joining the department can contact Captain Keith Dunn at [email protected].

Learn more about the Livermore Fire Protection District at livermorefire.org.