Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Sells Alkire Farm to Weld RE-9 for Future School Site

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Historic Pierce property sale supports regional water goals and potential education investment in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD) has finalized the sale of its 145-acre Alkire Farm property in Pierce, marking a significant partnership with Weld County RE-9 School District and a forward-looking investment in Northern Colorado’s future.

On June 30, 2025, FCLWD sold the historic farm to the school district for $942,000 — the same amount it paid to acquire the land in early 2024. The cost-neutral transaction allowed the District to secure valuable water rights while providing Weld RE-9 with an ideal property for potential future school development.

Alkire Farm shed relocation (Photo courtesy Fort Collins Loveland Water District)

Located about 20 miles east of Fort Collins, the site is one of several properties under consideration for a new school, reflecting the area’s growth and evolving educational needs.

“While FCLWD isn’t in the business of acquiring land, we are always looking for additional water rights to add to our water portfolio,” said Chris Pletcher, FCLWD general manager. “This was a mutually beneficial transaction for both parties. The Alkire family was ready to retire, and the sale helped both the District and the community move forward.”

The District is leasing back the property for three years to complete the process of converting water shares for residential use through water court. That process includes infrastructure improvements, dryland grass restoration, and the construction of recharge ponds to maintain return flows for downstream water rights.

Alkire Farm buildings (Photo courtesy Fort Collins Loveland Water District)

Throughout the transition, FCLWD has worked to ensure that neighboring farms and residents continue receiving irrigation water, emphasizing local stewardship and community cooperation. The District also collaborated with a former tenant farmer to repurpose materials and relocate structures from the property, preserving the site’s heritage while minimizing waste.

“It’s bittersweet to close one chapter of agricultural history,” Pletcher said, “but we’re proud to help open a new chapter that could one day serve local students and families.”

While construction plans are not yet scheduled, Weld County RE-9 plans to retain the land as a long-term community asset — one that may eventually return to its roots as a place for children to learn and grow.

For more information about the Fort Collins–Loveland Water District and its ongoing projects, visit www.fclwd.com.

Information courtesy of the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District.