Stephen King’s “Misery” Brings Chilling Suspense to Fort Collins Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

OpenStage Theatre’s adaptation delivers a gripping psychological thriller at The Lincoln Center

FORT COLLINS – Prepare for spine-tingling suspense this November as OpenStage Theatre & Company presents Misery, written by William Goldman and based on Stephen King’s classic novel. Directed by Jacob Offen, the play opens on November 1 and runs through November 29 at The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre.

Misery follows bestselling romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who finds himself trapped in a snowbound Colorado cabin after a car accident. Rescued—or captured—by his self-proclaimed “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, Paul soon discovers her hospitality comes with horrifying conditions. When Annie learns he’s killed off her favorite character, she demands a rewrite… at any cost.

This chilling adaptation marks Offen’s first production as Producing Artistic Director for OpenStage. His direction promises an immersive experience exploring obsession, creativity, and survival—perfect for fans of psychological thrillers and stage drama alike.

Performances take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $18 to $42 and can be purchased at openstage.com/misery or through The Lincoln Center Box Office at 970-221-6730. Notable performances include a free student/educator night (October 31), a pay-what-you-can night (November 6), and FAB Friday (November 7), featuring complimentary beer from Odell Brewing Company.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.