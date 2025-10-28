Northern Colorado Food Banks Brace for SNAP Funding Halt

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Community leaders and nonprofits mobilize as federal shutdown pauses food assistance for tens of thousands of area residents.

From Loveland to Fort Collins and Greeley, Northern Colorado food programs are preparing for an unprecedented rise in need as the federal government shutdown halts SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) payments beginning November 1.

Across the region, local food banks and community programs are expanding capacity, raising emergency funds, and appealing for donations to keep families fed.

Larimer County Food Bank Urges Support

The Food Bank for Larimer County released a statement emphasizing its readiness to serve residents amid the shutdown.

“We’re here to provide support,” the organization said. “November SNAP payments are on hold. The federal government shutdown means Colorado can’t send benefits to approximately 615,000 Coloradans, including 34,000 Larimer County residents, who rely on SNAP.”

The food bank is encouraging residents in need to visit its Fort Collins and Loveland locations and is calling for financial donations. “Your financial gift makes the most impact in fighting hunger,” the statement reads.

Learn more or donate at foodbanklarimer.org.

(Photo courtesy Larimer County Food Bank)

KidsPak Ramps Up to Meet Rising Need

In Loveland, KidsPak—a nonprofit serving students in the Thompson School District—has been preparing for weeks to meet the expected increase in demand.

Executive Director Bradley Craddock said the organization is “several weeks ahead” in ordering and packing food, with plans in place to expand deliveries if needed.

“Once we saw this situation developing, we put a plan in place to scale up quickly,” Craddock said. “That includes purchasing additional food, preparing to pack more bags on short notice, and alerting volunteers who are ready to step in and help.”

KidsPak’s primary challenges include inventory management and maintaining funding for bulk food purchases. Financial donations remain the most effective form of support.

How to help KidsPak:

kidspak.org

Donate directly

Volunteer

Food drop-off (by appointment): 250 W 69th Ct., Loveland, CO

Harmony Village & Grace Upon Grace Strengthen Local Support

In Fort Collins, the Harmony Village Residents Foundation (HVRF) is expanding its neighborhood pantry program, the “Blessing Box,” as families brace for reduced food assistance.

Vice Chair Brittney Fitch said their ongoing partnership with the Grace Upon Grace Project provides essential supplies often overlooked in traditional aid efforts.

“We receive a quarterly order of period products from Grace Upon Grace,” Fitch said. “These are necessary items that sometimes get passed over in favor of food. I expect this need to increase as more money goes toward food if SNAP is disrupted.”

Residents can support the Blessing Box through direct donations or drop-offs at:

Weld Food Bank Warns of “Unprecedented Need”

The Weld Food Bank in Greeley is bracing for an overwhelming surge in demand.

Chief Development Officer Stephanie Gausch said the organization has already spent $150,000 on chicken, pork, and shelf-stable items and expects to spend $500,000 more in the coming weeks to meet community needs.

“We’re using SNAP data by ZIP code to develop mobile food distribution plans,” Gausch said. “We anticipate needing to raise and purchase at least $500,000 worth of food in the next week to cover the initial increase in need.”

The organization is now serving 1,700 individuals a day, a number that has tripled since 2023. Gausch said the biggest challenge is funding: “For every one meal a food bank provides, SNAP provides nine. There’s simply no way we can fill the void that a halt in SNAP benefits would create.”

How to help Weld Food Bank:

Colorado Steps Up as Federal Support Falters

Governor Jared Polis announced that Colorado will take emergency action to keep families fed. The state is requesting $10 million in emergency funding to support local food banks and pantries across Colorado, including Northern Colorado.

“Colorado is stepping up to provide access to healthy foods, ensuring families and children don’t go hungry,” said Governor Polis. “I am disappointed to see the federal government showing no urgency to stop families from going hungry.”

Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera added, “Hardworking families shouldn’t be forced to choose between paying for health care, prescription drugs, or food. Colorado will continue to do everything we can to ensure people don’t go hungry.”

Community Food Resources — Northern Colorado

Readers can download a list of Larimer and Weld County food pantries, hours, and contact information at the link below.

Download the Northern Colorado Community Food Resource Guide (PDF)

Or call the Hunger Free Hotline at 1-855-855-4626 for immediate statewide food assistance.

