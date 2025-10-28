Firefighters Contain Fort Collins Garage Fire Sparked by Oily Rags

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority reminds residents about safe disposal practices after a spontaneous combustion incident.

FORT COLLINS – On the evening of October 25, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) crews quickly responded to a reported garage fire on the 3100 block of Eagle Drive after residents returned home to find smoke coming from their property. Thanks to a fast response, firefighters contained the fire before it spread, preventing injuries or significant damage to the home.

According to PFA, Engine 4 and Rescue 4 crews arrived just after 5 p.m., conducted a full perimeter check, and entered the garage, where they found the flames largely extinguished. Crews ensured that no fire had extended into the living area and then ventilated the structure to clear the smoke. All units cleared the scene by 6:05 p.m.

Investigators determined the fire was unintentional, caused by the spontaneous combustion of oily rags used for staining and applying clear coat earlier in the day.

Safety Reminder

PFA officials caution that oily rags can ignite on their own if not properly stored or disposed of—a type of fire the department responds to multiple times each year. To prevent similar incidents:

Lay oily rags flat to dry outside in a single layer, away from structures and combustibles.

Dry them in a cool, well-ventilated area such as outside in the shade.

Once dry, submerge in water with detergent, then dispose of in accordance with hazardous waste guidelines.

More information about fire safety tips and prevention resources is available at poudre-fire.org.

Source – Poudre Fire Authority