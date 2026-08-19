Steve Manshel Takes the Stage in Loveland

Veteran Colorado musician performs Aug. 21 at Hub Cafe

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Veteran Colorado musician Steve Manshel will perform Friday, August 21, at Hub Cafe by Fresh Plate in Loveland, bringing decades of touring experience and a deep connection to Colorado’s rock music history.

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Manshel is a veteran of the legendary Colorado band Firefall, whose blend of rock, country and soft-rock influences helped establish the group as a nationally recognized act. During his career, Manshel has toured internationally, appeared on TNN and VH1, and shared stages with some of the biggest names in classic rock and country.

His performance history includes appearances alongside The Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner, America, Three Dog Night, Poco, Little River Band and Diamond Rio.

For the Loveland appearance, Manshel will be joined by a supporting band featuring accomplished musicians Steve Ivey on drums and vocals, Gabe Steele on bass and vocals, and Anneke Toomey on keyboards and vocals.

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The event is scheduled for Friday, August 21, 2026, at Hub Cafe by Fresh Plate, 6402 Union Creek Drive in Loveland. The event listing runs from 4 p.m. to midnight.

For Northern Colorado music fans, the evening offers a chance to hear a performer whose career spans Colorado’s classic-rock legacy and decades of live performance.

Source: Event information provided by Hub Cafe by Fresh Plate and the North Forty News Community Calendar.

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