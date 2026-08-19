Colorado Workers Would Sacrifice Pay to Escape Tough Commutes

Survey finds I-25 and I-70 among Colorado routes workers would pay thousands annually to avoid

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado workers are putting a surprisingly high price on escaping the daily commute, with a new survey finding some would accept thousands of dollars less in annual salary if it meant avoiding some of the Denver metro area’s busiest highways.

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Resume.io surveyed 3,017 workers nationwide about the value they place on eliminating their regular commute. Among Colorado respondents, workers said they would give up an average of $3,287 per year to avoid commuting altogether.

The survey identified three Colorado commutes that workers were willing to sacrifice the most salary to avoid:

I-25 through downtown Denver — $3,572 I-25 at C-470 in the Littleton/Centennial area — $3,297 I-70 through the Denver metro and Aurora — $2,992

The findings suggest commute time is becoming an increasingly important part of how workers evaluate employment opportunities.

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According to the survey, 59% of respondents said they would accept a lower salary from another employer if the new job significantly reduced their commute. Nearly half — 46% — said they had previously rejected a job because the commute was too long or difficult.

The effects extend beyond time spent behind the wheel.

When workers were asked which part of their personal lives suffered most because of commuting, 31% cited stress or anxiety. Another 25% pointed to reduced family time, while 23% said commuting cost them sleep.

Other reported effects included less time for exercise, a reduced social life, lower job satisfaction and poorer eating habits. Overall, 44% of respondents said commuting had negatively affected their physical or mental health.

Workers were less willing to solve the problem by moving. Only 36% said they would relocate to a less desirable neighborhood if doing so substantially shortened their commute.

The survey also explored expectations surrounding return-to-office policies. Forty-two percent of respondents said employers should provide one to two months’ notice before increasing mandatory office attendance. Another 18% wanted three to five months’ notice, while 9% said employers should provide at least six months.

Amanda Augustine, resident career expert for Resume.io and a Certified Professional Career Coach, said employers should recognize that workers often consider commuting part of the overall cost of a job.

“The fact that so many workers would accept a lower salary in exchange for a shorter commute shows that compensation isn’t just about the number on your paycheck,” Augustine said. “Time has value, too.”

The results highlight how transportation, workplace flexibility and commuting time can influence not only workers’ daily routines but also their decisions about where to work and how much compensation they are willing to accept.

Source: Resume.io survey of 3,017 workers. Full survey results and infographic are available from Resume.io.

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