Swan Lake Takes the Stage in Greeley With Live Orchestra October 24

World Ballet Company presents the classical masterpiece at the Union Colony Civic Center

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One of the world’s most recognizable classical ballets will take the stage in downtown Greeley this weekend when World Ballet Company presents Swan Lake with a live orchestra at the Union Colony Civic Center.

The performance is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at 7 p.m., giving Northern Colorado audiences a chance to experience the celebrated ballet with live music.

Set to the music of composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake tells a story of love, enchantment, deception, and the struggle between good and evil. Its memorable score and demanding choreography have helped make it a defining work of classical ballet.

World Ballet Company’s touring production features 50 international dancers, more than 150 hand-sewn costumes, and handcrafted stage sets.

Audiences can expect some of the ballet’s most famous sequences, including the Dance of the Little Swans and the Black Swan’s technically demanding series of turns.

The live orchestra adds another dimension to the performance, allowing audiences to experience the relationship between the dancers and Tchaikovsky’s score as the story unfolds.

The production runs about two hours and 30 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 5 and older.

For Northern Colorado residents interested in classical music, dance, and live theater, the performance offers a major touring production close to home.

The Union Colony Civic Center, located at 701 10th Avenue in Greeley, regularly hosts concerts, theatrical productions, and other performing arts events.

Tickets are listed from $52.50 to $107.50, including fees, through the presenting company. Availability may change as the performance approaches.

Event Details

What: World Ballet Company — Swan Lake with Live Orchestra

World Ballet Company — Swan Lake with Live Orchestra When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. Where: Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley

Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Avenue, Greeley Tickets: $52.50–$107.50, including fees

$52.50–$107.50, including fees Information: World Ballet Company

Readers can find more upcoming theater, music, and cultural events in the North Forty News Events Calendar.