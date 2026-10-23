From Sewing Machine to Startup: Northern Colorado Family Launches Straight Fingers

Linda Griego’s determination to stay independent sparked a decade-long journey of invention, persistence, and family teamwork.

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

When Linda Griego began struggling to open jars, button her shirts, and pick up puzzle pieces, she worried about something much bigger than the tasks themselves: losing her independence.

Her hands grew weaker, and her fingers began to curl inward. Rather than accept those limitations, the Northern Colorado mother started searching for a solution. That determination eventually led to a patented invention, a new family business, and a son willing to leave his career to help bring her idea to market.

“You don’t realize how much you depend on your hands until ordinary tasks become a struggle,” Linda said. “I wanted to keep doing things for myself and enjoying time with my family.”

Today, her invention underpins Straight Fingers, a family-owned business that launched its gloves in September 2026.

Straight Fingers gloves feature adjustable straps designed to gently guide bent or curled fingers toward a straighter resting position. Linda Griego developed the original design after experimenting with more than 30 pairs of gloves. (Photo courtesy of Straight Fingers)

An Invention Born at the Sewing Machine

Linda’s journey began with more than 30 pairs of gloves. She purchased different styles and materials, searching for something comfortable that could also help support her curling fingers.

Her physical therapist suggested compression gloves, but Linda wanted something more. Eventually, she sat down at her sewing machine and began modifying the gloves herself, adding adjustable straps to guide her fingers into a straighter resting position gently.

She brought her prototypes to her physical therapist, who helped her understand how the straps should pull, particularly around the thumb.

After months of wearing her homemade gloves, Linda noticed improved finger positioning and could do everyday tasks. Those were her personal observations, but they encouraged her to continue refining the design.

In 2015, an artist noticed Linda’s gloves and asked her to make a pair. The positive response helped her recognize that her invention might interest others.

“I hadn’t started out trying to build a business. I was trying to help myself,” Linda said. “Then I began to see an opportunity to help others hold on to their independence, too.”

An illustration shows the adjustable finger straps and support system behind Linda Griego’s patented Straight Fingers glove design, which she began developing to address challenges with her own hands. (Image courtesy of Straight Fingers)

A Decade of Persistence

Turning that idea into a commercial product proved far more difficult than Linda expected.

She spent months researching patents, preparing drawings, and seeking guidance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Denver. Eventually, she hired a patent attorney to help complete the process.

Her patent, titled “Clench Arresting Glove,” was granted in July 2016.

Manufacturing presented another challenge. Linda initially hoped to produce the gloves locally and create jobs in Northern Colorado, but she struggled to find a manufacturer that could make the design.

Her search extended to New York and Florida before the family eventually pursued manufacturing in China. Numerous samples and revisions followed as they worked to get the materials, stitching, and construction right.

Along the way, Northern Colorado’s Small Business Development Center and local library provided valuable resources, helping Linda navigate the unfamiliar world of entrepreneurship.

Northern Colorado inventor Linda Griego spent nearly a decade transforming an idea born at her sewing machine into Straight Fingers, a family business launched in September 2026 with help from her sons. (Photo courtesy of Straight Fingers)

A Son Joins His Mother’s Mission

For Linda’s son, Luke Griego, watching his mother’s determination changed the direction of his life.

With a background in sales management and business consulting, Luke recognized an opportunity to help transform her invention into a sustainable business.

“I watched my mom struggle with everyday things she had always done for herself, and then I saw the difference she experienced after developing her gloves,” Luke said. “That made it personal for me.”

He eventually left his full-time career to work alongside his mother, helping with manufacturing, sales, and bringing the product to market. His brother Curtis also helped the family move the invention toward commercialization.

“Stepping away from my career was a big decision, but I believed in my mom and what she had created,” Luke said.

The experience has strengthened the family’s relationships while teaching Linda something unexpected about independence.

“I’ve also learned to ask for help, which hasn’t always come naturally to me,” she said. “Building this together has taught me that accepting help and being independent can go hand in hand.”

Northern Colorado inventor Linda Griego holds a package of Straight Fingers gloves, the product she spent years developing after struggling with weakness and curling fingers in her own hands. Her sons helped turn her invention into a family business. (Photo courtesy of Straight Fingers)

Helping Others Hold On to Independence

Straight Fingers gloves combine compression with adjustable finger straps and are designed to be worn during rest or sleep. The company says the design gently guides bent or curled fingers toward a straighter resting position.

Before the commercial launch, Linda made more than 10 pairs for people with different needs and backgrounds, including an artist, golfer, and mechanic.

She acknowledges that feedback was mixed and that individual experiences do not guarantee similar results for others. This reporting has not independently established the gloves’ medical effectiveness.

For Linda, however, the encouragement she received was enough to keep pursuing her idea.

Her hopes now extend beyond Northern Colorado. She wants to reach people who are struggling with the same fears she once faced.

“My dream is to help as many people as possible hold on to their independence and continue enjoying the everyday things that matter to them,” she said.

After years of trial and error, financial challenges, and countless revisions, Linda sees the business as something larger than the invention itself.

“This journey has taken years, and there were plenty of moments when it would have been easier to stop,” she said. “I’m grateful I kept going, and I’m especially grateful my family stepped in to help turn the idea into something we could share with others.”

For a Northern Colorado mother who wanted to keep using her hands, the journey has become a lesson in persistence, family, and the power of asking for help.

More information about the family’s business is available at straightfingers.com.