Cascadia Special Election Shapes Growth in West Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Special election could influence housing and development across Northern Colorado

GREELEY — Voters in Greeley will decide Tuesday whether to repeal or uphold Ordinance 30, 2025, a zoning decision that could shape long-term growth in west Greeley and influence housing, infrastructure, and regional development patterns across Northern Colorado.

The special election focuses on an approximately 834-acre property north of U.S. Highway 34 and east of West County Road 17 — commonly referred to as Cascadia, Catalyst, or West Greeley. The outcome will determine whether the site proceeds under an approved Planned Unit Development framework or reverts to its previous zoning designations.

A “YES” vote would repeal Ordinance 30, 2025, returning portions of the property to prior zoning, including areas designated as Holding Agriculture. Under that designation, development would be limited unless and until future zoning changes are approved.

A “NO” vote would uphold the ordinance, maintaining the Planned Unit Development zoning approved by the Greeley City Council. That framework establishes a path for a master-planned development and would remain in effect unless changed through future legislative action.

The City of Greeley says its first public results update is expected around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the Special Election webpage at https://greeleyco.gov/special-election-ordinance-30-2025. Updates are planned approximately every two hours until counting is complete, followed by a formal news release once unofficial results are declared.

All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Ballot drop-off locations, open 24 hours beginning February 6, include Aims Community College Cornerstone Building, Greeley City Hall, the University of Northern Colorado University Center, and the Weld County Election Office.

A sample ballot is available at https://cogy-p-001.sitecorecontenthub.cloud/api/public/content/5a49733dd1384a0eae59df614de0eb2e?v=65c5f547.

For residents across Northern Colorado, the vote represents more than a local zoning question — it is a decision that could influence how west Greeley grows and how the region manages future housing demand and infrastructure expansion.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Source: City of Greeley