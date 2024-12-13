The Ranch’s Bold Master Plan Updates Aim to Transform Northern Colorado Entertainment

Loveland, CO—Northern Colorado residents can look forward to an exciting future of enhanced entertainment and economic growth as The Ranch Events Complex proposes transformative updates to its 2019 Master Plan. Presented by Managing Director Conor McGrath to the Larimer County Board of Commissioners, these amendments promise to reshape the local event landscape while meeting the evolving needs of the community.

A Vision for Growth and Community Impact

“This plan is a thoughtful response to our community’s evolving needs,” shared Commissioner Kristin Stephens, Chair Pro Tem. “From youth hockey to convention spaces, these projects will create opportunities for residents and visitors alike, making The Ranch a beacon for tourism, economic vitality, and community pride.”

The updates include five game-changing initiatives to boost community engagement and regional revenue while solidifying The Ranch as a premier destination.

1. Great Lawn Expansion

The Great Lawn Expansion will transform 14 acres into a state-of-the-art event space. It will feature a new amphitheater with a capacity of approximately 6,500. By 2027, the revamped space will encompass 20 acres, supporting larger, more diverse outdoor events.

2. Elevated Experience at Blue Arena

Blue Arena is set to gain a Premium Entry Plaza, a luxurious Premium Lounge Terrace, and an Upper Terrace. These upgrades will enhance guest experiences, ease congestion, and attract premium sponsorships, with completion targeted for early 2026.

3. Enhanced Wayfinding and Event Plaza

New signage and improved accessibility will make navigating The Ranch easier for visitors. A revamped 130,000 sq ft Event Plaza will feature ADA-friendly parking and a welcoming space for community gatherings.

4. New Convention Center and Hotel

Plans for a 100,000+ sq ft convention center paired with a 150-300-room hotel aim to address rising demand for conference facilities in Larimer County. This development is estimated to bring $5-7 million annually in taxes, which positions The Ranch as a significant national player in conventions and hospitality.

5. Youth Hockey and Arena Facility

The Pedersen Toyota Center will be transformed into a cutting-edge, three-rink hockey facility for youth athletes. This addition, featuring locker rooms, weight rooms, and a café underscores Larimer County’s dedication to supporting youth sports.

Economic and Community Benefits

“These amendments are about more than economic growth; they reflect our commitment to innovation and inclusion,” said Commissioner John Kefalas. Phase 2 of the plan, expected to conclude in 2028, will secure The Ranch’s future as a premier destination and community hub.

Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally highlighted the long-term impact: “These upgrades will bring significant economic benefits while ensuring The Ranch remains a welcoming space for families, businesses, and visitors.”

Looking Ahead

As plans progress, updates will be shared with the community and presented to the Board of Commissioners for approval. For more information, visit treventscomplex.com/master-plan.