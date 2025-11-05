The White Buffalo Brings Raw Emotion and Storytelling to the Aggie Theatre

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sunday, November 9 | Fort Collins | A night of dark Americana and powerful performance

FORT COLLINS, CO — Fans of gritty Americana and evocative storytelling will pack the Aggie Theatre on Sunday, November 9, as The White Buffalo—the stage name of singer-songwriter Jake Smith—takes the stage from 8:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Tickets are $37, and accessible seating is available by calling 970.482.8300.

Smith, known for his deep, soulful voice and cinematic songwriting, brings his signature blend of folk, rock, and outlaw country to Northern Colorado as part of his tour supporting his latest album, Year of the Dark Horse. The project marks a creative leap for Smith, recorded in East Nashville’s Neon Cross Studio—a converted Southern Baptist Church—where he and his bandmates immersed themselves in an all-encompassing artistic journey.

With emotional lyrics, layered instrumentation, and a voice that carries both weight and warmth, The White Buffalo’s performance promises an unforgettable evening for fans of artists like The Forest Rangers, Joshua James, and Ryan Horne.

Tickets and event information are available at z2ent.com/events/detail/thewhitebuffalo-2025-agg.

