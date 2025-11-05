Fossil Ridge High School Marching Band Wins Fourth Consecutive State Title

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

SaberCats claim dominance at Air Force Academy with record-breaking performance

FORT COLLINS, CO – The Fossil Ridge High School Marching Band has achieved another milestone, earning its fourth consecutive Colorado Class 5A State Championship at the U.S. Air Force Academy. With a remarkable score of 89.550, the SaberCats swept all judged categories—music, visual, and general effect—outperforming their nearest competitor by more than a whole point.

This marks the eighth state championship in just 14 years for Fossil Ridge, a testament to the band’s commitment, talent, and leadership. Their consistent excellence has made them one of the most celebrated marching band programs in Colorado history.

“This accomplishment reflects not only the hard work of our students and staff but the incredible support from our Fort Collins community,” said a representative from the school’s music department.

The Fossil Ridge Marching Band continues to represent Poudre School District and Northern Colorado on the state’s biggest stages, inspiring younger musicians and setting a high standard for excellence across the region.

For more information about the Fossil Ridge High School music program, visit https://frh.psdschools.org/.

