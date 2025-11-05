Seven Arrested After Hours-Long Greeley Standoff

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency teamwork leads to multiple arrests in regional vehicle theft crackdown

GREELEY, Colo. (November 4, 2025) — A large-scale, multi-agency police operation in Greeley led to seven arrests Monday afternoon after a vehicle pursuit and standoff that drew regional law enforcement support from across Northern Colorado.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Highlander in the 2200 block of 10th Avenue around 1:00 p.m. on November 3. The vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Rigel Fuller, fled the scene. Fuller is currently on parole for aggravated robbery. Passenger Savannah Vasquez, 24, was found to have four active warrants.

Officers tracked the vehicle to a home in the 2000 block of 23rd Avenue. When the suspects refused to surrender, the Greeley SWAT Team was called in. A Reverse 911 alert was issued, advising nearby residents to shelter in place while officers secured the area.

Over several hours, twelve individuals exited the residence voluntarily, but Fuller and Vasquez remained inside. After deploying chemical munitions, SWAT officers entered the home and located the pair hiding in a basement crawlspace. Both were treated for chemical exposure before being booked into the Weld County Jail.

Fuller faces charges including Hit and Run, Reckless Driving, Vehicular Eluding, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Vasquez was arrested on multiple Failure to Appear warrants and as a Fugitive of Justice.

Additional arrests connected to the incident include:

Wendi Cisneros, 36 – Probation Violation, Failure to Appear, Fugitive of Justice

– Probation Violation, Failure to Appear, Fugitive of Justice Julienne Degraff, 33 – Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Fugitive of Justice, Parole Violation

– Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Fugitive of Justice, Parole Violation Jadynne Gonzalez, 26 – Unauthorized Absence, Failure to Appear, Fugitive of Justice

– Unauthorized Absence, Failure to Appear, Fugitive of Justice Aleen Oros, 27 – Failure to Appear

– Failure to Appear Geoffrey Rocha, 37 – Failure to Appear

Three other individuals were cited and released, and four were questioned and released without citation.

The Greeley Police Department credited the success of the operation to teamwork among multiple Northern Colorado agencies, including police departments from Fort Collins, Loveland, Evans, Boulder, Erie, and Hudson, along with Colorado State Patrol, State Parole, and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

These agencies are members of BATTLE North (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement), a regional task force dedicated to reducing auto theft through coordinated investigations and enforcement.

“This type of partnership makes a significant impact on vehicle theft prevention and enforcement efforts across Northern Colorado,” said the Greeley Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Pfeiler at [email protected].

Source: Greeley Police Department, Public Information Office