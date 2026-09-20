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Timnath Welcomes Fall With Community Festival

North Forty News
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Timnath Welcomes Fall With Community Festival

Fall festivities arrive in Timnath next weekend with the Timnath Fall Festival, a community celebration planned for Saturday, Sept. 26, at Timnath Community Park.

The festival will feature live music, bounce houses, free crafts, an artisan market and food vendors, giving families plenty to explore throughout the event. Adults can also visit a beer and cider garden as part of the celebration.

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The event combines an afternoon of fall fun with a local cause. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Speech & Reading Center, which provides speech, language and reading services to children in Northern Colorado.

When: Saturday, Sept. 26
Where: Timnath Community Park, Timnath

It’s a chance to welcome the new season, spend time with the community and help support services for Northern Colorado children.

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