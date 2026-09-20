9th Avenue Closure Begins Near St. Peter’s

Downtown Greeley infrastructure work will close the block between 11th and 12th streets for several months

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A block of 9th Avenue near St. Peter’s Catholic Church is expected to close as soon as Monday, Sept. 21, as crews continue a major overhaul of downtown Greeley’s aging underground infrastructure.

The closure will affect 9th Avenue between 11th and 12th streets and is expected to remain in place for several months while crews install a new underground stormwater system.

According to the City of Greeley, the construction area is tight, and the stormwater structures are too large to install as pre-cast pieces. Crews instead will build the structures on-site.

City officials said constructing the system in place is expected to create more durable structures while reducing project costs. The improvements are designed to reduce downtown flooding and accommodate future development through upgrades to water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.

Several other closures and reopenings are occurring as construction progresses downtown.

Westbound 10th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues was scheduled to close during the week of Sept. 14, while the intersection of 7th Avenue and 10th Street was scheduled to reopen that week.

Westbound 10th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues is scheduled to close during the week of Sept. 21. The intersection of 8th Avenue and 10th Street is expected to remain closed through late October, while 10th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues is expected to remain closed through mid-October.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and may change.

Businesses, sidewalks, and pedestrian access will remain open during the work, although some street parking near affected intersections may be temporarily unavailable.

Greeley-Evans Transit Route 4 and Stop 287 will also be affected. Buses are expected to detour using 6th Avenue and 8th Street through early October. Riders should check Greeley-Evans Transit for current route and stop information.

The construction is part of Greeley’s Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project, a phased effort to replace and upgrade older water, sewer, and stormwater systems while improving streets, sidewalks, and streetscapes.

Construction began in summer 2026.

Learn more: SpeakUpGreeley.com/Downtown-Infrastructure

Source: City of Greeley