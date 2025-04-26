Top Eats: Cafe Vino Combines European Flair with Fort Collins Charm

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Suppose you’ve ever wandered the quieter corners of Fort Collins near CSU’s campus and stumbled upon a warm glow on the corner of College and Mulberry. In that case, chances are you’ve found Cafe Vino—a European-inspired bistro that has quietly become one of the city’s most beloved dining spots. As I explored our Top Eats list, I was excited to visit Cafe Vino, not just for its food but for its ambiance, and it did not disappoint.

Wild Alaskan Halibut (Photo by Cafe Vino)

A Cozy Escape with Global Roots

From the moment I walked in, I felt transported. Low lighting, rustic wood beams, and intimate table settings gave the space a feel that was more reminiscent of Madrid or Florence than Northern Colorado. It’s one of the few places in town where you can sip wine, enjoy a Spanish tapa, and watch the world go by from a fireside window seat.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



What makes Cafe Vino so unique? It’s not just the atmosphere. The menu draws heavily from European flavors, with seasonal updates and local ingredients that reflect Colorado’s bounty. Whether you’re there for brunch, dinner, or a glass of wine and dessert, there’s a sense that every dish was created with intention.

(Photo by Cafe Vino)

Don’t Skip the Tapas—or the Wine

During my visit, I began with the Prosciutto-Wrapped Dates, which offered the perfect balance of salty, sweet, and savory flavors. The Lamb Kofta—seasoned just right and paired with a cooling tzatziki—was a standout from the small plates. I followed that with their House-Made Tagliatelle, topped with a rich wild mushroom cream sauce that was earthy, luxurious, and impossible to leave unfinished.

Cafe Vino is also known for its exceptional wine list and craft cocktails. I opted for a glass of Spanish Garnacha—an ideal pairing for the tagliatelle. The staff, incredibly knowledgeable and kind, offered pairing suggestions without pretension, making the experience feel welcoming no matter your wine expertise.

A Fort Collins Favorite for a Reason

Cafe Vino has been a staple in Fort Collins since 2008, and its longevity is no mystery. Its location near CSU makes it a go-to for professors and professionals, but it’s also a favorite for date nights, anniversaries, and quiet celebrations. The late-night menu is a rare gem in this town, offering delicious bites long after most kitchens have closed.

This visit reminded me why Cafe Vino earned its spot on our Top Eats list. It’s not just about great food—it’s about the experience, the intention behind every plate, and the sense that you’ve been invited into something special.

If you haven’t been, make a reservation and give yourself time to linger. Trust me—you’ll want to.

📍 Cafe Vino

1200 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

https://www.cafevino.com

Open daily for brunch and dinner.

Reservations recommended.