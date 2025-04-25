Chilly Friday, Warm Weekend Ahead for Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

If you’re headed out today, you’ll want to grab a jacket. Friday, April 25, stays chilly with thick cloud cover across Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and Wellington. Highs will struggle to reach 47°F, and a breeze from the north around 10–15 mph will make it feel even cooler. A few light showers are possible in the evening, especially closer to Red Feather Lakes and Bellvue.

By Saturday, April 26, a major warm-up begins! Expect partly sunny skies and a beautiful rebound in temperatures. Highs will climb to around 74°F in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and Timnath. Winds will shift southwest at 10–20 mph, picking up slightly in the afternoon, but it’ll feel pleasant overall. A great day to get outside!

Sunday, April 27, looks even warmer. We’re expecting highs near 79°F across most of the I-25 corridor, with Red Feather Lakes and Livermore staying cooler in the low 70s. Skies will be partly sunny, but by afternoon, breezy conditions (gusts up to 30 mph) and very low humidity could elevate fire weather concerns. No major storms expected, but keep an eye out for wind advisories.

Right now, no hazardous weather alerts are posted, but Sunday’s fire risk could change quickly if winds strengthen. I’ll keep you posted if updates come through!

Forecast Snapshot:

(Source: NOAA, Colorado State University Atmospheric Science Department)