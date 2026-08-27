Tophouse Takes Over Mishawaka For Two Nights

Two-day pass brings the band to the Poudre Canyon beginning Aug. 28

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

BELLVUE — Live music returns to one of Northern Colorado’s most distinctive concert settings when Tophouse heads to the Mishawaka Amphitheatre for a two-night run beginning Friday, Aug. 28.

Community Message

The Mishawaka is offering a two-day pass for the performances, with the first night beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at the historic Poudre Canyon venue, 13714 Poudre Canyon Highway west of Fort Collins.

The two-day pass is listed at $66. General admission provides undesignated floor space on a first-come, first-served basis and is standing room only. ADA seating is also available in limited quantities.

For concertgoers, getting to the show requires a little more planning than heading to a typical music venue. The Mishawaka operates as a shuttle-to venue, and ticket holders must arrange transportation separately. Shuttle or parking options are offered after ticket purchase, but space is limited.

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Set along the Cache la Poudre River, the Mishawaka has become a destination in its own right, pairing live performances with the canyon setting along Colorado Highway 14.

The Tophouse two-day pass is also included in the North Forty News regional event listings for Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m.

Source: Mishawaka Amphitheatre — Tophouse Two-Day Pass

See more concerts and weekend events across Northern Colorado in the North Forty News Community Calendar:

https://northfortynews.com/local-calendar/