United Adding Daily Denver-to-Paris Flights in 2027

New nonstop route will connect Denver and Paris year-round beginning May 27

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

United Airlines will launch daily nonstop flights between Denver International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport beginning May 27, 2027, expanding international travel options from Colorado.

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The year-round route will be United’s first-ever service between Denver and Paris and will mark the first time flights between the two cities have operated daily, according to Denver International Airport. Paris is Denver’s second-largest European market by passenger demand, behind London.

“United’s decision to connect Denver directly with Paris is a major investment in our city and in Denver’s future as a global hub,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said. “This new daily, year-round service will bring our communities closer together, create new opportunities for travelers and businesses, and strengthen Denver’s connection to the world.”

United plans to operate the route aboard a 257-seat Boeing 787-9. Flights are scheduled to leave Denver at 8:35 p.m. and arrive in Paris at 1:35 p.m. the following day. Return flights will depart Paris at 3:45 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 5:50 p.m.

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DEN Interim CEO Dave LaPorte said the route adds capacity to a destination already popular with Colorado travelers.

“Paris has proven to be a popular market from DEN, and United’s new service strengthens that connection while giving passengers more options for travel,” LaPorte said.

United is scheduled to serve 204 nonstop destinations from Denver in 2027, including 179 domestic destinations and 25 international markets in 14 countries.

Paris will become United’s fifth European destination from Denver, joining Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Munich and Rome.

Source: Denver International Airport

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