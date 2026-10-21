Treatsylvania Returns to Fort Collins for a Weekend of Halloween Fun

The Farm at Lee Martinez Park hosts three days of seasonal festivities for Northern Colorado families

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Halloween excitement is taking over The Farm at Lee Martinez Park in Fort Collins as Treatsylvania returns October 23–25, offering Northern Colorado families a seasonal outing just ahead of the holiday.

The annual event is a familiar part of Fort Collins’ Halloween season, turning the popular city park into a place for families to celebrate together.

Treatsylvania is scheduled for Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24, beginning at 5 p.m. An additional session is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, at 1 p.m., with another at 5 p.m.

Located at 600 North Sherwood Street, The Farm at Lee Martinez Park provides a distinctive setting for the celebration. Its agricultural surroundings make it an especially fitting destination for a fall family tradition.

For parents looking for Halloween activities before October 31, Treatsylvania offers an opportunity to enjoy the season close to home. The event is also a great option for families with younger children.

Visitors should check current event information before arriving, including admission requirements, session availability, and any costume or participation guidelines.

Event Details

What: Treatsylvania

Treatsylvania When: October 23–25, 2026; multiple sessions

October 23–25, 2026; multiple sessions Where: The Farm at Lee Martinez Park, 600 North Sherwood Street, Fort Collins

The Farm at Lee Martinez Park, 600 North Sherwood Street, Fort Collins Information: Treatsylvania event listing

North Forty News encourages readers to explore additional family activities, Halloween celebrations, and community gatherings through the Northern Colorado Events Calendar.