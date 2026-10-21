Loveland Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for Social Security and Housing Fraud

67-year-old ordered to repay more than $247,000 after using two Social Security numbers to conceal income and obtain federal benefits

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Loveland woman has been sentenced to six months in federal prison and ordered to repay more than $247,000 after admitting to a fraud scheme involving Social Security benefits and federal housing assistance that continued for nearly 17 years.

Antoinette Vazquez Cobain, 67, received the sentence in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to an October 20 announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Federal prosecutors said Vazquez Cobain improperly collected benefits from the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program, administered locally through the Loveland Housing Authority.

The fraudulent activity occurred between approximately December 2007 and August 2024.

According to the plea agreement and evidence presented during sentencing, Vazquez Cobain used one Social Security number to obtain government assistance while using a second Social Security number to work and conceal assets.

Federal authorities said the arrangement allowed her to keep receiving benefits for which she was not eligible.

U.S. District Judge Nina Y. Wang sentenced Vazquez Cobain to six months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

She must also pay restitution totaling $247,303.48, including $33,159.48 to the Social Security Administration and $214,144 to the Loveland Housing Authority.

The housing-related restitution represents the largest portion of the financial losses identified in the case.

U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly said fraud involving public assistance programs diverts resources intended for individuals and families who qualify for help.

“Abusing government programs for personal gain is a serious crime that reduces the resources which are supposed to be available to people who really need them,” McNeilly said.

Federal investigators described the case as a sustained effort to conceal employment and financial resources while collecting taxpayer-funded assistance.

The Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Shattuck prosecuted the case.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado filed the case under case number 1:25-cr-00340-NYW.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado, October 20, 2026.