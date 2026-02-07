February Fix Fest Targets Pet Overpopulation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Animal Friends Alliance launches month-long spay and neuter campaign across Northern Colorado

Animal Friends Alliance has launched February Fix Fest 2026, a month-long fundraising and awareness campaign focused on reducing pet overpopulation through spay and neuter services in Northern Colorado.

The annual effort highlights the role preventive veterinary care plays in keeping pets healthy and reducing the number of animals entering shelters. This year’s theme, “Snip happens — but unplanned litters don’t have to,” underscores the benefits of proactive spay and neuter care for pets, families, and the broader community.

Throughout February, Animal Friends Alliance aims to raise $44,075 to support spay and neuter surgeries for shelter animals and to invest in essential medical equipment for its subsidized public clinic. In 2025, the organization provided sterilization services for 8,221 dogs and cats through its community veterinary clinic, animal shelter, and trap-neuter-return programs supporting community cats.

The campaign is launching with a $10,000 matching gift from Loveland supporter Cyndi D. Brown, doubling the impact of early donations and helping expand access to affordable veterinary care for local pet owners.

Community members can participate in February Fix Fest in several ways, including purchasing Fix Fest shirts and crewneck sweatshirts, sponsoring a spay or neuter surgery for a shelter animal, or making a direct donation to support clinic programs and medical equipment needs. Proceeds from all activities directly support Animal Friends Alliance services in Northern Colorado.

February Fix Fest runs from February 1 through the end of the month. More information, including merchandise and donation options, is available at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/februaryfixfest2026/.

Attribution: Animal Friends Alliance