Veterans Day Breakfast Brings Community Together in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free event honors service members with food, song, and patriotism

FORT COLLINS – The Fort Collins Senior Center will host a Veterans Day Breakfast on Tuesday, November 11, from 7 to 10 a.m., featuring food, music, and heartfelt appreciation for those who have served our country.

Presented by the Kiwanis Poudre Golden K Club of Fort Collins and the City of Fort Collins Recreation Department, the annual event honors veterans and active-duty service members in a warm community setting. The morning will feature the posting of the colors at 8 a.m., followed by service songs that celebrate all branches of the military.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend in recognition of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms.

