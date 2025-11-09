Call for Presenters: Greeley’s 2026 History Hour Series

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fresh voices and diverse stories sought for noon talks at the Greeley History Museum

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Historic Preservation Commission is inviting Northern Colorado storytellers, historians, educators, students, and community members to present at the 2026 History Hour Series, a public program highlighting regional history and historic preservation.

The commission welcomes 30–45 minute presentations (with Q&A) on topics related to history, local history, or historic preservation. Most talks are scheduled on Thursdays at noon at the Greeley History Museum, with flexible options available to accommodate presenters.

Past programs reflect the series’s wide range, including features on the Emma Malaby Grocery, the Mexican American History Project Greeley, a performance by Young Chautauquans, 150 Years of Greeley Water History, and the 100th Anniversary of Rattlesnake Kate—demonstrating the series’s appeal to both lifelong learners and new audiences.

How to propose a talk:

Interested presenters should contact Betsy Kellums at 970-350-9222 or [email protected] to discuss topics, scheduling, and logistics.

Why it matters for Northern Colorado

Programs like History Hour connect communities across Weld and Larimer counties, elevating local voices, preserving neighborhood stories, and engaging residents in conversations about the places and people that shaped our region.

Have a story to share or a project to showcase? Reach out to Betsy Kellums (970-350-9222, [email protected]) to pitch your 2026 History Hour presentation.

Attribution: Source — Greeley Historic Preservation Commission