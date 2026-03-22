Vienna Teng Brings Chamber-Folk Sound to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Acclaimed pianist, songwriter, and climate organizer performs at historic Armory

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Acclaimed singer-songwriter Vienna Teng will perform at the Fort Collins Armory on Friday, March 27, bringing her signature blend of chamber-folk music and storytelling to a Northern Colorado audience.

Community Message

Teng, a classically trained pianist who began playing at age five, has built an international following with a style that blends folk, pop, and classical influences into what she describes as “chamber folk.” Her career spans more than two decades, including five studio albums and national appearances on NPR and late-night television.

Her work is known for its emotional depth and narrative focus, often exploring themes of identity, resilience, and social connection. In recent years, Teng has expanded her role beyond music, becoming a climate organizer who engages fans in environmental action through workshops and community-building efforts.

Her latest project, the “We’ve Got You” EP, reflects this intersection of art and advocacy, combining layered musical compositions with themes centered on community and collective care.

The Fort Collins Armory, located at 314 E. Mountain Ave, offers an intimate venue well-suited to Teng’s reflective style. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and is expected to draw both longtime fans and newcomers interested in a more immersive live music experience.

For Northern Colorado residents looking for a meaningful night out, the event offers a chance to connect with both music and message in a setting close to home.

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