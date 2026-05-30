White Denim Brings Indie Rock Energy to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Austin-based rock band set for June 2 performance in Old Town

Fort Collins music fans will have a chance to experience one of indie rock’s most acclaimed live acts when White Denim performs Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in downtown Fort Collins.

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Known for blending indie rock, psychedelic influences, blues, soul, and improvisational jams, White Denim has built a reputation for high-energy performances and musicianship that stretches well beyond traditional rock boundaries. The Austin-based band has been touring and recording since 2006 and recently released its latest album, 13.

The concert is scheduled for Tuesday evening and will feature the opening act, Arc Iris. Organizers have announced that the show has been moved to The Armory in downtown Fort Collins, with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the all-ages performance begins at 7 p.m.

For Northern Colorado music lovers, the event adds another nationally touring act to the region’s growing live music scene and offers a chance to see a band known for stretching genres and delivering unpredictable live performances.

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Tickets and event information are available through White Denim’s official website and local event organizers.

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