Greeley Crews Contain Home Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Firefighters, EMS, police, and utility crews respond to residential blaze near downtown Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on Wednesday in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue, where crews conducted an aggressive search and coordinated firefighting operations to bring the blaze under control.

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According to Greeley Firefighters Local 888, firefighters faced challenging interior conditions and accessed the second floor of the home from the exterior while searching the structure and working to contain the fire. Crews also performed roof ventilation operations to release heat and smoke and completed extensive overhaul work before the incident was fully controlled.

Greeley Home Fire, 1000 block of 4th Avenue (Greeley Firefighters Local 888)

Greeley Home Fire, 1000 block of 4th Avenue (Greeley Firefighters Local 888)

Greeley Home Fire, 1000 block of 4th Avenue (Greeley Firefighters Local 888)

Greeley Home Fire, 1000 block of 4th Avenue (Greeley Firefighters Local 888)

Greeley Home Fire, 1000 block of 4th Avenue (Greeley Firefighters Local 888)

Greeley Home Fire, 1000 block of 4th Avenue (Greeley Firefighters Local 888)

Greeley Home Fire, 1000 block of 4th Avenue (Greeley Firefighters Local 888)

Greeley Home Fire, 1000 block of 4th Avenue (Greeley Firefighters Local 888)

Multiple fire apparatus and command units responded to the scene, along with UCHealth EMS, the Greeley Police Department, Xcel Energy, and the American Red Cross.

No information regarding injuries or the cause of the fire was immediately released. Fire officials credited the coordinated response of all agencies involved in bringing the incident under control.

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Additional information may be available through the Greeley Fire Department.

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Attribution: Information provided by Greeley Firefighters Local 888 and Greeley Fire Department.