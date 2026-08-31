Thursday evening event pairs wine and dancing at Loveland winery

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Northern Colorado wine lovers can add a little dancing to their Thursday night plans when Wine Dancing returns to Sweet Heart Winery & Event Center on Sept. 3.

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The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Loveland winery, offering guests an early-evening outing as the region heads toward the first weekend of September.

Sweet Heart Winery, tucked along the Big Thompson River west of Loveland, provides a scenic setting for the event. Wine Dancing adds movement and music to the winery experience, making it an option for couples, friends or anyone looking for something different from a traditional tasting-room visit.

The event is part of a busy week of arts, entertainment and community activities taking place throughout Northern Colorado.

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Wine Dancing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sweet Heart Winery & Event Center in Loveland.

Source: Sweet Heart Winery & Event Center

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From live music and local wineries to festivals and community gatherings, North Forty News keeps you connected to what’s happening close to home.



TRY NORTH FORTY NEWS From live music and local wineries to festivals and community gatherings, North Forty News keeps you connected to what’s happening close to home.