Thursday evening event pairs wine and dancing at Loveland winery
By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
LOVELAND, Colo. — Northern Colorado wine lovers can add a little dancing to their Thursday night plans when Wine Dancing returns to Sweet Heart Winery & Event Center on Sept. 3.
The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Loveland winery, offering guests an early-evening outing as the region heads toward the first weekend of September.
Sweet Heart Winery, tucked along the Big Thompson River west of Loveland, provides a scenic setting for the event. Wine Dancing adds movement and music to the winery experience, making it an option for couples, friends or anyone looking for something different from a traditional tasting-room visit.
The event is part of a busy week of arts, entertainment and community activities taking place throughout Northern Colorado.
Wine Dancing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sweet Heart Winery & Event Center in Loveland.
Source: Sweet Heart Winery & Event Center
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