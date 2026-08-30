Loveland Council to Examine Data Center Impacts

Sept. 1 study session begins broader review of development, utility and community concerns

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland City Council will begin examining the potential impacts of data centers Tuesday, Sept. 1, even though the city says it has not received any applications proposing a data center within the community.

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City officials said the study session is expected to be the first in a series of meetings intended to help Loveland prepare for possible future proposals and determine how local policies could mitigate risks and protect community interests.

The Sept. 1 discussion will take place in City Council Chambers, 500 E. Third St., following the conclusion of the council’s regular 6 p.m. meeting. The study session will be open to the public and broadcast through Loveland TV.

The first session will focus on foundational information about data centers and review Loveland’s existing policies.

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City officials are proposing at least two additional work sessions. An Oct. 27 meeting would focus on development services and economic development issues associated with data centers. A Dec. 8 session would focus on data centers and municipal utilities.

The discussions come as communities across Colorado and the nation consider the potential benefits and impacts of increasingly large data center developments. Such projects can raise questions involving land use, infrastructure, electricity and water demand, economic development and compatibility with surrounding communities.

Loveland officials emphasized that no data center application is currently pending with the city.

Residents can attend the meetings, watch them online or submit comments to council members. The city has also established a data center information page containing frequently asked questions, meeting information and recordings of discussions.

Source: City of Loveland, Aug. 27, 2026

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