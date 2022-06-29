Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 29, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 29th update.

Loveland City Manager Steve Adams recently announced that an independent review will be initiated of a Loveland Police Department (LPD) incident dating back to June 19, 2020.

Over a month ago, an attorney representing the family threatened to release a video unless the city settled. When the city didn’t settle, the video was released.

Adams said The incidents were initially reviewed and deemed appropriate at the time of the event, but the city is taking a second outside look to ensure they are policing in a respectful and proper manner.

The findings will be released after the independent investigation is complete.

The City of Fort Collins recently awarded its first round of Youth Golf Scholarships, totaling more than $6,000.

This year’s award recipients included 55 youth from the Fort Collins area, each receiving a scholarship amount of $116.

Funds can be used on lessons, equipment, golf rounds, and pass purchases for the youth golfer.

And in our New SCENE Weekly Entertainment section, the Colorado Prairie Music Fest has announced Country Music Favorites William Clark Green and Kylie Frey.

The fair and rodeo, in Hugo, will be on Saturday, August 13.

It’s a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Fort Collins and tickets are $25.

For more information, visit seelincolncounty.com