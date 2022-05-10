Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 10, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

The script:

Here’s your May 10th update…

—-

The Fort Collins Trolley is rolling down the tracks on Mountain Avenue in Fort Collins again.

The streetcar is the original electric vehicle.

The 1919 and 1922 restored streetcars will be operating on weekends and holidays through September 25. No reservations are required.

—

Platte River Power Authority has Named an Officer to Lead a New Division.

Following a nationwide search, the power company has named Raj Singam Setti to lead the utility’s new transition and integration division.

The division was created to focus on achieving the Resource Diversification Policy and combines information and operational technologies with energy solutions and distributed energy resources.

—-

Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity has launched “Build the Change.” It’s a Campaign to Build 48 Homes.

Ent Credit Union has partnered with Habitat. The Credit Union is matching $150,000 in donations received before May 31.

More information on the “Build the Change” campaign can be found at fortcollinshabitat.org/buildthechange/

—-

And, in our New SCENE Weekly Arts and Entertainment Section – Writing from the heart, singer-songwriter Jillian Lee Antinora shares the gratitude she feels for her kids in her Mother’s Day track, “You’re Worth It.”

Jillian is a Colorado artist, and a mom of six.

She has released the album on spotify.