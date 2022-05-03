Northern Colorado News Radio Update: May 3, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here’s the script:

The City of Fort Collins has announced that they will host several events on July 2nd this year, in honor of Independence Day, including fireworks.

The event will be held at City Park.

For the past two years, the city has had to cancel the event, as a result of the pandemic.

There will be activities including the Firecracker 5K, Stars & Stripes Golf Tournament, parade, food truck rally, and more! The day will conclude with fireworks at City Park.

For more information visit fcgov.com/july4th.

Kruse Elementary School in fort collins, will host its 30th school anniversary celebration on May 20.

Current and former students, families, employees, and supporters of Kruse are invited to attend the celebration.

They will have live band performances by Kruse alumni and staff, food trucks, desserts, family outdoor games, face painting, and a photo booth.

And, yesterday was the deadline to pay your full payment property taxes in Larimer County.

This deadline is for those taxpayers who do not have a mortgage company that pays their property taxes, and who choose to pay their taxes in one payment as opposed to two half payments.

Information about payment options can be found at larimer.org.

