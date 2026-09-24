4Rivers Equipment Marks Centennial With John Deere Honor

Greeley-based dealer earns its 10th Onyx Circle Award during 100th anniversary year

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — 4Rivers Equipment is celebrating its 100th anniversary with another milestone: its 10th John Deere Onyx Circle Award.

The Greeley-based equipment dealer received the 2026 honor, which recognizes top-performing John Deere dealerships across North America for customer support, operational performance and dealership leadership.

“This recognition reflects the commitment our employees bring to their work every day and the trust our customers place in us,” 4Rivers Equipment CEO John Shearer said. “While we’re honored to receive the Onyx Circle Award for the 10th time, what makes this achievement meaningful is what it represents: a continued focus on supporting our customers and helping them keep their operations moving forward.”

Founded in 1926, 4Rivers Equipment has expanded across Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming. The company provides equipment sales, parts, service and technology solutions for customers in agriculture, construction, landscaping, government and property ownership.

The dealership said it has continued to adapt to changes in equipment and technology while maintaining an emphasis on productivity, customer service and minimizing equipment downtime.

John Deere’s Onyx Circle Award evaluates dealership performance in areas that affect the customer experience, including service capabilities, operations and leadership.

“At the end of the day, awards like this are earned through thousands of customer interactions,” 4Rivers Equipment General Manager Danny Bratton said. “They’re the result of service technicians solving problems in the field, parts teams helping customers find what they need, sales professionals understanding customer goals, and support staff ensuring every experience is a positive one.”

The company credited its employees, customers and business partners for contributing to the recognition.

Receiving its 10th Onyx Circle Award during its centennial year adds another marker to a history that began in Northern Colorado in 1926 and now spans four states.

Learn more about 4Rivers Equipment at 4RiversEquipment.com.

Source: 4Rivers Equipment