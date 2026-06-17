Agricultural Education Gets $40,000 Boost

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado FFA Foundation and dozens of local chapters receive support through regional bank donations aimed at developing future agricultural leaders.

FNBO is investing nearly $40,000 in agricultural education programs across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain region, including support for Colorado students through the Colorado FFA Foundation.

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Announced during National Ag Week, the contributions are part of FNBO’s ongoing effort to strengthen the future agricultural workforce through education, leadership development, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Agriculture isn’t just an industry we finance, it’s a community we’re proud to be a part of and support,” said Christina Kahler, vice president of community impact at FNBO. “Through our partnership with FFA, we’re helping young people explore the diverse career paths agriculture offers while investing in the future of this industry we care deeply about.”

The bank donated $2,500 to the Colorado FFA Foundation to support agricultural education initiatives statewide. In addition, FNBO contributed $24,450 to more than 60 local FFA chapters throughout Nebraska, Illinois, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

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FNBO also renewed its support of the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program with a $12,000 donation for the ninth consecutive year. The entrepreneurship-focused program helps FFA members and agricultural education students develop business skills and explore agricultural innovation.

Beyond financial contributions, FNBO agribusiness lenders volunteer with more than 40 FFA chapters throughout the communities they serve, providing students with industry insights and career guidance.

The bank ranks as the nation’s third-largest agribusiness lender and offers agricultural producers services including lending, payments, insurance, and international banking.

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Colorado’s economy, making workforce development and agricultural education critical priorities for the state’s future farming and ranching communities.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Agriculture remains one of Northern Colorado’s most important industries, and programs like FFA help prepare the next generation of farmers, ranchers, business leaders, and innovators. We’re committed to covering the people, organizations, and investments shaping the future of agriculture across our region. If you value local journalism that keeps these stories in focus, consider supporting North Forty News.



https://northfortynews.com/trial Agriculture remains one of Northern Colorado’s most important industries, and programs like FFA help prepare the next generation of farmers, ranchers, business leaders, and innovators. We’re committed to covering the people, organizations, and investments shaping the future of agriculture across our region. If you value local journalism that keeps these stories in focus, consider supporting North Forty News.

Source: First National Bank