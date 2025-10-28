Chevron Donates 131 Acres to Colorado Youth Outdoors for Long-Term Conservation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County land near Nunn will expand family outdoor programs and be protected in a conservation easement

Colorado Youth Outdoors (CYO) has received a 131-acre land donation in Weld County from Chevron, with plans to place the entire parcel under a conservation easement to ensure permanent protection and expand youth- and family- outdoor programming in Northern Colorado.

The property lies east of U.S. Highway 85 and Weld County Road 114 near Nunn, adjacent to CYO’s existing facilities. According to CYO, the additional acreage will help the nonprofit deepen its mission of strengthening relationships between youth, adults, and communities through outdoor recreation programs that include archery, fishing, camping, shooting sports, and nature play.

CYO is partnering with the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust (CCALT) to conserve the full 131 acres in perpetuity, keeping the land undeveloped while enhancing habitat and public-benefit outcomes.

“Colorado Youth Outdoors continues to have a strong partnership with Chevron, and we plan to be good stewards of this extremely generous land donation,” said Bob Hewson, CEO and trustee of Colorado Youth Outdoors. “Our partnership is dedicated to offering families opportunities to experience Colorado’s outdoors through programs that educate participants about the state’s abundant wildlife and conservation efforts.”

Topographical map highlighting the location of land donated to Colorado Youth Outdoors, excluding three private properties along WCR 114. (Aerial view provided by Colorado Youth Outdoors)

Chevron leaders said the gift aligns with the company’s Comprehensive Wildlife Plan and its support of conservation and family-focused community initiatives in Colorado.

Why it matters for Northern Colorado

The Nunn-area expansion creates new space for local families to learn outdoor skills, connect across generations, and engage in conservation education—benefits that align with the region’s open-space values and outdoor-recreation economy.

Details about Colorado Youth Outdoors programs are available at coloradoyo.org. Media inquiries regarding the donation can be directed to Chevron (contact listed in the source release).

Information provided by Colorado Youth Outdoors.