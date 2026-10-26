Colorado’s New Driver Education Law Takes Effect January 1, Prompting Local Driving School Expansion

New requirements for drivers under 21 are coming as Conahan’s Driving School opens another Fort Collins location to serve families in Northern Colorado.

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Young Colorado drivers and their families are preparing for significant changes to the state’s driver education requirements beginning January 1, 2027, when more applicants will be required to complete formal instruction before obtaining a learner’s permit.

The changes, established under Colorado House Bill 24-1021, expand driver education requirements for teenagers and young adults, including first-time applicants ages 18 through 20 who previously had fewer educational requirements.

For Northern Colorado families, the approaching deadline makes it increasingly important to understand the new rules and plan for driver education.

What Changes January 1?

Under the new law, Colorado will expand mandatory driver education for young applicants seeking their first learner’s permit.

Beginning January 1, 2027:

Ages 15–17: Applicants must complete an approved 30-hour driver education course before obtaining a learner’s permit.

Ages 18–20: Applicants must complete either an approved 30-hour driver education course or a four-hour driver awareness program before receiving a permit.

Age 21 and older: The expanded education requirements do not apply.

The changes aim to ensure more young drivers receive structured instruction before beginning independent driving.

Applicants who obtain their learner’s permits before January 1, 2027, are not subject to the new education requirements. Existing rules governing supervised driving, permit-holding periods, and licensing examinations continue to apply.

Families can review the legislation and implementation information through the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.

Desks and instructional materials fill a classroom at Conahan’s Driving School. The school offers in-person and online education options as Colorado prepares to expand mandatory driver education for young applicants. (Photo courtesy of Conahan’s Driving School)

Local Driving School Expands Ahead of Changes

As the new requirements approach, Conahan’s Driving School has opened a new location at 4836 South College Avenue in Fort Collins, expanding access to driver education and licensing services.

Established in 1983, the Northern Colorado business has provided driving instruction throughout the region for more than four decades.

The new location offers classroom education, online courses, six hours of professional behind-the-wheel instruction, and driver’s license testing for eligible members of the public.

“Driver education is about much more than simply passing a test and getting a license,” said Gabriel Armstrong of Conahan’s Driving School. “It’s about developing safe driving habits, understanding the responsibility that comes with operating a vehicle, and giving young drivers the skills they need to navigate our roads confidently.”

The school offers year-round classroom schedules, including options designed to accommodate students balancing school, sports, work, and other commitments.

(Photo courtesy of Conahan’s Driving School)

Preparing for the New Requirements

For families with teenagers approaching driving age, the new law makes early planning particularly important.

Students should determine which educational program applies to their age group, confirm that their chosen provider meets Colorado requirements, and understand the steps necessary to obtain a permit and eventually a driver’s license.

The new requirements also affect young adults ages 18 through 20 who may be preparing to drive for the first time.

Conahan’s operates in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and Greeley. Its newest Fort Collins location also provides third-party driver’s license testing for eligible applicants of different ages.

Call 970-223-8900 for more information about the school’s courses and testing services.

For official information about the new requirements, visit the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.

Source: Colorado House Bill 24-1021 and information provided by Conahan’s Driving School in its October 23, 2026, announcement.