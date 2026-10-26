Man Shot During Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Encounter in Wellington

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A man wanted on multiple felony warrants was shot during an encounter with Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sunday evening, October 25, in Wellington, following a standoff that lasted several hours.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies attempted to contact the man shortly before 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the 8200 block of 4th Street.

Deputies instructed the man to leave the home, but he refused to comply. Authorities said they had information indicating the man might be armed, prompting the Larimer Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response (AHCR) team to respond.

Law enforcement personnel continued efforts to persuade the man to surrender throughout the afternoon.

At approximately 7 p.m., the man exited the residence and fled on foot. Deputies pursued him into a nearby yard, where an encounter resulted in shots being fired.

The man was struck by gunfire. Deputies immediately provided first aid, and medical personnel staged nearby transported him to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not disclosed the man’s condition or identified the deputies involved. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide additional details about the circumstances immediately preceding the shooting.

No other injuries were reported, and authorities said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Independent Investigation Underway

The Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated following the shooting and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity or the felony charges associated with his outstanding warrants.

Investigators have not announced when they will release additional details. The Loveland Police Department will handle future public updates concerning the incident.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, October 25, 2026. This developing story is based on the agency’s initial account. We will report additional information as it becomes available.