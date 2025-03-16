Expanded Palliative Care at Banner MD Anderson Brings Personalized Support to Northern Colorado Cancer Patients

GREELEY, Colo. – Cancer patients in Northern Colorado now have greater access to specialized palliative care, thanks to the addition of Dr. Heidi Hallam at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Hallam, who joined the team in November 2024, is board-certified in hospice and palliative medicine and is dedicated to improving the quality of life for cancer patients at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley and McKee Medical Center in Loveland.

Compassionate Care for Every Stage of Cancer

Palliative care is often misunderstood as end-of-life care, but Dr. Hallam emphasizes that it serves a much broader purpose. Her role is to provide relief from symptoms such as pain, nausea, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping—helping patients feel better while undergoing treatment. Whether someone has been newly diagnosed or is in advanced stages of cancer, palliative care works alongside curative treatments to enhance overall well-being.

“My philosophy of care is to understand the whole person, not just the diagnosis,” said Dr. Hallam. “Many people fear that palliative care is about taking things away, but really, it’s about adding comfort, dignity, and a personalized approach to healing.”

Heidi Hallam, MD

A Passion Rooted in Personal Experience

Dr. Hallam’s dedication to palliative care stems from her own life experiences. As a young girl, she witnessed the power of compassionate end-of-life care when her uncle was in hospice. The experience left a lasting impression, shaping her medical journey and leading her to specialize in a field that prioritizes both physical and emotional well-being.

Throughout her training, which includes a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and a residency at St. Anthony North Hospital, Dr. Hallam remained committed to ensuring that patients feel seen, heard, and valued.

A Local Approach to Cancer Care

As a Colorado native, Dr. Hallam feels deeply connected to the Northern Colorado community. Her decision to join Banner MD Anderson was driven by a desire to work with an organization that integrates advanced medical care with a strong community focus. She collaborates closely with oncologists, radiation specialists, and support teams to create customized care plans tailored to each patient’s needs and values.

Banner MD Anderson’s palliative care services provide an extra layer of support for cancer patients, ensuring they have access to medical expertise that prioritizes their comfort, goals, and overall well-being.

For more information about palliative care at Banner MD Anderson, visit Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.