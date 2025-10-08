CSU’s 39th Annual C.A.N.S. Around The Oval Unites Northern Colorado to Fight Hunger

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU, Poudre School District, and the Food Bank for Larimer County team up to feed local families

FORT COLLINS — For nearly four decades, C.A.N.S. Around The Oval has been more than a Colorado State University tradition — it’s a symbol of community compassion across Northern Colorado. Now in its 39th year, the annual food and fund drive once again calls on residents, businesses, and schools to come together to fight hunger.

The campaign officially kicked off September 15, with Collection Day set for October 15, when participants will bring their donations to CSU’s historic Oval. C.A.N.S. (short for “Create A Nourishing Solution”) Around The Oval benefits both the Food Bank for Larimer County and Rams Against Hunger, CSU’s on-campus pantry serving students in need.

What began as a simple campus event has evolved into a countywide initiative that encompasses Poudre School District classrooms, community organizations, and local businesses. Last year, the drive collected thousands of pounds of food and tens of thousands of dollars in donations — directly supporting families facing food insecurity across Larimer County.

Organizers say the success of C.A.N.S. Around The Oval each year reflects the Northern Colorado spirit of generosity and collaboration. The event not only fills pantries but also educates participants about local hunger issues and the impact of community engagement.

To learn how to donate, volunteer, or host a collection site, visit lsc.colostate.edu.

Source: Colorado State University / Poudre School District