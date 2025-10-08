Loveland Emergency Dispatch Logs Over 12,000 Calls in September

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Dispatchers Handle Thousands of 911 and Administrative Calls for Police, Fire, and EMS Services

Loveland’s first responders were kept busy in September, as the Loveland Emergency Communications Center (LECC) reported a total of 12,030 incoming calls throughout the month. The data highlights the crucial role of local dispatchers in managing emergency coordination for the Loveland Police Department, Thompson Valley EMS, and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

According to LECC’s monthly recap, dispatchers received 4,231 emergency 911 calls and 7,799 administrative calls. Those calls translated into 5,658 police service responses, 1,193 EMS service calls, and 993 fire department calls — reflecting another high-demand month for the center’s skilled communications team.

LECC serves as a lifeline for residents and responders alike, fielding a steady flow of emergencies ranging from medical incidents and structure fires to traffic crashes and public safety concerns. The department credits its dedicated dispatchers for maintaining calm, coordination, and professionalism under pressure.

Community members are reminded that 911 should only be used for emergencies. For non-emergency issues, please direct your call to administrative lines to keep dispatch resources available for those in immediate need.

For more information about LECC and public safety in Loveland, visit LovelandPoliceDepartment.com.

Information and data courtesy of the Loveland Police Department.